Christina Wood is a prose writer with short stories in The Paris Review, Granta, McSweeney’s, Virginia Quarterly Review, and other journals, and her nonfiction has appeared most recently in the Los Angeles Review of Books. Her story “The Astronaut” won the 2018 Shirley Jackson Award for short fiction and her writing has been supported by the De Groot Foundation, Hambidge Center, the Willson Center, and Spruceton Inn.

Christina holds an MFA from Washington University in St. Louis and a PhD from the University of Georgia. She has worked in both journal and book publishing through editorial roles with Brink Books, Dorothy, and The Georgia Review. Originally from Southern California, she now lives in Middlebury, Vermont with her partner and a cat named Trotsky.