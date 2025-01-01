The NER Out Loud podcast features conversations and readings with recent New England Review authors, and is hosted and edited by Middlebury student interns in collaboration with the NER staff. Tune in to hear new literature soar off of the page in a variety of voices and formats.

EPISODE 29: Jehanne Dubrow

hosted by Hamilton Smith & Sydney Smith



Jehanne Dubrow reads an excerpt from her essay “Red Monsters” (NER 45.3), based on Anne Carson’s Autobiography of Red, and discusses bisexuality, and how hybrid literatures can teach us to face the monstrous parts of ourselves.

EPISODE 28: Trudy Lewis

hosted by Charlotte Roberts

Trudy Lewis discusses her short story, “Morado,” published in NER 45.2. Set in a fictional seed research institute in Kansas, “Morado” explores what it means to queer both our own bodies and the natural world in order to survive.

EPISODE 27: Soje

hosted by Hamilton Smith & Sydney Smith

Soje reads their translations of Song Seung Eon’s “To Dig in the Forest” and “Twisted Landscape Inside a Kind Heart,” followed by a brief conversation. Soje’s translations appear in NER 45.2‘s Korean Poetry Feature, which they edited, titled “Where on Earth Did You Come From?—Seven South Korean Poets and Their Translators.”

EPISODE 26: Caridad Svich

hosted by Katie Futterman

Caridad Svich discusses how she came to write plays, her approach to audience, and the multiple anxieties that influence her play Clara Thomas Bailey, which was excerpted in NER 44.3.

EPISODE 25: Joan Leegant

hosted by Gavin Richards & Cali Jantzen

Joan Leegant reads from her short story “Wild Animals” from NER 44.2, followed by a conversation about the volatile nature of family, Joan’s unique syntax, loyalty to the sentence, the writer as an “unconscious” medium, and the author’s advice on discovering one’s own process.

EPISODE 24: Nessa O’Mahoney

hosted by Cali Jantzen & Gavin Richards

Irish poet Nessa O’Mahony reads her poem “Cillín,” published in NER 44.2, followed by a discussion of the “hidden histories” of O’Mahony’s home country, the politics of memory, and the role of poetry in reckoning with the past. “Cillín” appears in NER‘s special feature “The Door Left Wide: Poets in Tribute to Eavan Boland.”

EPISODE 23: El Williams III

hosted by Yardena Carmi

El Williams III reads his poem “There Was a Brood,” first published in NER 44.1, followed by a discussion on writing about place and personal experience, and how car trouble, summer heat, and a brood of cicadas turn into poetry.

EPISODE 22: Katie Moulton

hosted by Becca Clark

Katie Moulton reads an excerpt from her essay “The Elvis Room” (NER 43.3), followed by a conversation about her writing and editing processes, memorializing her dad, her family’s fascination with Elvis Presley, and more.

EPISODE 21: A. E. Kulze

hosted by Andrew Grossman & Kate Sadoff

A. E. Kulze reads an excerpt from her short story “The Ladybugs” from NER 43.2 and discusses her writing process, the role of the unconscious in forming the whole, the failures of contemporary feminism, and the Desert Mothers, who’ve been largely forgotten to history.

EPISODE 20: Milia Ayache and Amina Hassan

hosted by Andrew Grossman & Kate Sadoff

Following an excerpted performance of Milia Ayache and Amina Hassan’s play “Splits/kin” (NER 43.2), the authors discuss their process of collaboration, the influence of fairy tales and founding myths, and the global love affair between fathers and their television sets.

