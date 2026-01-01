Matthew Olzmann joined NER as poetry editor in 2026. He previously served as poetry editor for Hyphen Magazine, a nonprofit, volunteer-run magazine that covers Asian American arts, culture, and politics, and as poetry editor and co-editor-in-chief of The Collagist, a project of Dzanc Books. He has taught in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and in numerous summer writing programs, including Bread Loaf, the Fine Arts Works Center, and the Port Townsend Writers Conference.

Matthew is the author of Constellation Route (Alice James, 2022) as well as two previous collections of poetry. His next book An Oral History of the Flat Earth is forthcoming from Alice James Books in 2027. A recipient of fellowships from Kundiman, MacDowell, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Olzmann has published poems in The New York Times, Best American Poetry, The Pushcart Prizes, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. He is an assistant professor at Dartmouth College in the Department of English and Creative Writing.