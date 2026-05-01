left to right: Katherine Ferrier, Susan Fritsch Hunter, Emily Lackey, J. T. Price, Isabelle Stillman, & Jeneva Burroughs Stone

In celebration of Middlebury’s reunion weekend, New England Review will host a reading for six alumni authors on Saturday, June 6, at 1 PM in Axinn Center 229.

Our featured readers are Susan Fritsch Hunter ’71, Jeneva Burroughs Stone ’86, Katherine Ferrier ’91, Jeffrey T. Price ’01, Emily K. Lackey ’06, and Isabelle Stillman ’16.



This event is free and open to the public. Print and e-book subscriptions and a coveted selection of New England Review merch will be sold onsite, along with select books by our featured writers. We hope to see you there!

Katherine Ferrier ’91 is a queer dancer, poet, and textile artist based in Rockland, Maine. She was Middlebury’s first women’s studies graduate, double majoring with dance. Along with alums Lisa Gonzales ’93, Jennifer Kayle ’92, and Pamela Vail ’90 she is a founding member of improvisation ensemble The Architects, whose collaborative performance history spans over thirty years. She has taught patchwork, slow stitching, felting, and writing for makers at Haystack, Snow Farm, College of the Atlantic, Colby College, and other schools and community spaces throughout New England. Her writing has been featured in several magazines and anthologies, including Uppercase Magazine, Contact Quarterly, A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on the Climate Crisis (Littoral Books), and MidCoast Poetry Journal, as well as in a self-published collection of photographs and poems called Thread Says Stay.

Susan Fritsch Hunter ’71 is the author of the poetry collection Do We Ever Stay?, recently published by Kelsay Books, and the chapbook Unfinished Spaces (Finishing Line Press, 2024). Her poems have appeared in print and online publications, including On the Seawall, American Literary Review, One Page Poetry Anthology, Southern Humanities Review, and Saranac Review, and have been featured on Cape & Islands NPR radio and The Local Seen, a community access television program in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Susan has been a journalist for weekly newspapers in Connecticut and Massachusetts. She lives in Plymouth with her husband, Bill.

Emily Lackey ’06, Bread Loaf School of English ’14, received her MFA from the University of New Hampshire. She has been a fellow at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, an artist-in-residence at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, and a resident at Newnan ArtRez. Her stories and essays have appeared in Glimmer Train, Prairie Schooner, Post Road, The Literary Review, Romper, The Rumpus, Longreads, and Lit Hub, among others. She lives and writes in Western Massachusetts and teaches writing workshops at Writers in Progress.

J. T. Price ’01 has published his fiction in New England Review, Post Road, Guernica, The Heavy Feather Review, Fence, The Brooklyn Rail, Excerpt Magazine, and elsewhere; nonfiction, interviews, reportage, and reviews with Full Stop, Los Angeles Review of Books, BOMB Magazine, The Millions, and the Addison Independent. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of Big Score Lit and formerly of Brazenhead Review, Epiphany Magazine, River Styx, and Electric Literature. He maintains a blog currently placed at https://beyondtheframe.substack.com/.

Isabelle Stillman ’16 is a St. Louis native and graduate of the Chapman University MFA/MA program. Her short fiction has appeared in Narrative, Ninth Letter, Epoch, South Dakota Review, Copper Nickel, and other publications, and her personal essays have been published in the LA Times and Huffington Post. Her work has been supported by the Juniper Summer Writing Institute and Vermont Studio Center.

Jeneva Burroughs Stone ’86 is a poet, essayist, and advocate. Her essays and poems have appeared in New England Review, American Poetry Review, JAMA, Waxwing, Split This Rock, Scoundrel Time, and many others. She is the recipient of fellowships from MacDowell, Millay Arts, and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Her opinion writing has been featured in The Washington Post, CNN Digital, and AmericaBlog.com. She holds an MFA in poetry from Warren Wilson and a PhD in English Renaissance literature from Columbia University. Jeneva and her son Rob volunteer for several health care and disability rights groups.