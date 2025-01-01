NER Ulysses Reading Series: National Poetry Month Edition - April 17, 7 PM, Humanities House, Middlebury College
Audio

PODCAST

Listen to readings and conversations with New England Review authors in our NER Out Loud podcast.

FROM OUR PAGES

You can also listen to individual pieces from recent issues of NER, read by the author. Here are some recent examples:

Vol. 45, No. 4

  • DAN MUSGRAVE  Limb from Limb [AUDIO]
  • SHANNON KUTA KELLY  Český Těšín/Cieszyn [AUDIO]
  • SEÁN CARLSON  False Cognates [AUDIO]

Vol. 45, No. 3

  • BLANCA VARELA  In the Blackest of Summer [AUDIO] / The Things I Say Are Certain [AUDIO]
  • MATT DONOVAN  On Seeing the First Line of “Wild Geese” on a Tote Bag at Whole Foods [AUDIO] / Poem in Which There Are No Words [AUDIO]
  • CHRISTINE GRILLO  Kill Your Lawn [AUDIO]

Vol. 45, No. 2

  • HAYES DAVIS  Cleaving [AUDIO]
  • LAURA SCHMITT  We’ll Meet in the Wilderness [AUDIO]
  • JUSTIN ST. GERMAIN  The Memoirist and the Lie Detector [AUDIO]

Vol. 45, No. 1

  • TIANYI  Age of Pomegranates as Dream [AUDIO]
  • SHARON SOLWITZ  Ghost of an Old Injury [AUDIO]
  • MARINA TSVETAEVA  from “Poem of the Mountain” [AUDIO]