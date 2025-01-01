PODCAST

Listen to readings and conversations with New England Review authors in our NER Out Loud podcast.

FROM OUR PAGES

You can also listen to individual pieces from recent issues of NER, read by the author. Here are some recent examples:

Vol. 45, No. 4

DAN MUSGRAVE Limb from Limb [AUDIO]

SHANNON KUTA KELLY Český Těšín/Cieszyn [AUDIO]

SEÁN CARLSON False Cognates [AUDIO]

Vol. 45, No. 3

BLANCA VARELA In the Blackest of Summer [AUDIO] / The Things I Say Are Certain [AUDIO]

MATT DONOVAN On Seeing the First Line of “Wild Geese” on a Tote Bag at Whole Foods [AUDIO] / Poem in Which There Are No Words [AUDIO]

CHRISTINE GRILLO Kill Your Lawn [AUDIO]

Vol. 45, No. 2

HAYES DAVIS Cleaving [AUDIO]

LAURA SCHMITT We’ll Meet in the Wilderness [AUDIO]

JUSTIN ST. GERMAIN The Memoirist and the Lie Detector [AUDIO]

Vol. 45, No. 1