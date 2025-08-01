Sam Wachman, The Sunflower Boys (Harper) — published in NER 42.4

“Wachman’s wrenching debut chronicles the Ukraine-Russia war from the perspective of a 12-year-old boy . . . [A] striking first novel . . . its rewards are extraordinary.” —Publishers Weekly

David Baker and Michael Collier, Collected Poems of Stanley Plumly (W. W. Norton) — Baker, Collier, & Plumly have each appeared in NER

“Collected Poems gathers the full range of Plumly’s talent as it charts the development of his unique and enduring contribution to the American lyric.” —W. W. Norton

Khadijah Queen, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (Legacy Lit) — published in NER 43.3

“[Queen’s] narration glimmers with humor, frankness, and vulnerability . . . A poetic page-turner of a memoir about a Black woman’s time in the Navy.” —Kirkus Reviews

Garrett Hongo, Ocean of Clouds (Knopf) — published in NER 39.2

“Poet, memoirist, and audiophile at-large Hongo extracts glossy memories from the sands of time in this collection of ruminative verse.” —Booklist

Edward Hirsch, My Childhood in Pieces (Knopf) — published most recently in NER 15.1

“Hirsch mines his upbringing with both the verve of David Sedaris and the literary pedigree Joyce brought to his portrait of the artist as a young man . . . an instant classic.” —Mary Karr, author of The Liar’s Club

Brock Clarke, Special Election: Stories (Acre Books) — published most recently in NER 35.3

“Clarke dazzles with a dizzying study in extremes, cruising at warp speed between bleak and optimistic, laugh-out-loud funny and unbearable sadness.” —Publishers Weekly

Emily Hunt Kivel, Dwelling (Farrar, Strauss & Giroux) — published in NER 41.4

“ . . . Wise on the very real-world themes of dispossession, community and material ownership . . . Dwelling deserves the plaudits it will surely get and more.” —The New York Times Book Review

Helen Schulman, Fools for Love (Knopf) — published in NER 14.4

“A couple of ghosts add an edginess to these stories whose spiky, sex-driven characters are all, definitely, fools for love.” —Library Journal