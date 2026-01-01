“But you can’t help but put something of yourself in it as the translator: It’s her voice, but it’s also my voice, and both of our voices, and neither of our voices, ” says translator Justin Greene. In this Behind the Byline, he speaks with staff reader Maggie Wang about teaching himself Portuguese after reading Clarice Lispector and channeling Hilda Hilst’s voice through his own in his translations of her four poems from Amavisse that appear in NER 47.3.

Maggie Wang: Hilda Hilst is a very interesting and controversial figure. She famously, among other things, abandoned her initial profession—law—soon after entering it and later moved to a house she designed in Campinas, Brazil, where she lived for the rest of her life, so that she could write in relative seclusion. Her poems are often mystical and challenging. What drew you to her work and to Amavisse in particular?

Justin Greene: It actually started with Clarice Lispector. I was doing my MFA in poetry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was introduced to Clarice Lispector, specifically The Passion According to G.H. It was a mind-blowing book for me, so mind-blowing that I thought, “I need to teach myself this language.” My university did not offer Portuguese. So I would do a poor attempt at translation and compare it against Idra Novey’s much better translation, teaching myself Portuguese that way. When I spoke to my advisor and asked if she knew of any other Brazilian writers, she mentioned Hilda Hilst. She was, and is still, mostly known in English for her novels, but back then, a bilingual collection of her work, Of Death. Minimal Odes, translated by Laura Cesarco Eglin, had just been published.

That was my first encounter with the highly intense Hilstian world. I was taken by how spare and formally condensed her poems are. They are striking, dark, sensual meditations on big concepts, but with bizarre turns of phrase that I only came to appreciate once I had a better grasp of Portuguese. Despite the formality of her poems, she’s playing with language. It’s this relationship between intensity, formality, and play that drew me to her as a poet. Later, I did my PhD in anthropology and completed my fieldwork in São Paulo on political magazine publication. I worked at a magazine, lived there for a year, and of course hoarded all the books I could. I picked up a copy of Amavisse and was so struck by it that I had to also pick up her collected poems, Da poesia. It was either in one of the interviews with her included in the book, or maybe in the afterword by Victor Heringer (whose poetry I’ve translated with James Young for Granta), that I learned that she said in 1989 something like, “I’m no longer going publish poems because the reception has been bad, and I take it as an affront.” Amavisse, which came out that year, was going to be her last poetry collection.

MW: Amavisse moves through many different worlds and forms: The prefatory poem (published in AGNI), which is not numbered, invokes the “Lord of pigs and men,” while later poems become more metaphysical in their references to time and death. There are also some words in your translation that were new to me in English. How did you approach the work of translating these poems?

JG: Chris Daniels, who is a fantastic Portuguese-to-English translator, very kindly gave me edits on these translations, and he pointed out how formal her language can be. There’s also a kind of formality in Romance languages to begin with, compared to English. And Hilst is playing with Latin too. The word amavisse sounds like Portuguese, but it’s actually Latin for “to have loved.” In “II,” Hilst uses the phrase “removente ave.” The word removente is Latin (or maybe a neologism in Portuguese; it’s hard to tell!), and it’s in the ablative case, so it also signals removal grammatically. Originally, I used something closer to removente in my translation, but that was going to be hard to interpret, so I wanted to find a word that is an existing word in English, that conveys removal but is a little archaic. Google and the thesaurus helped, and I found “commoved,” which can mean agitation or excitement or deep movement in an emotional sense. It has this archaic quality: You won’t know it off the top of your head.

Another example in that same poem, which Chris brought up to me, was “Como se te perdesse, assim te quero.” He suggested translating the lines as “As if losing you, thusly I want you” to bring out the formality of Hilst’s language. But I went a different route because I didn’t want to perform formality in a way that felt disingenuous to my own voice as a translator. I don’t want Hilst to sound like me or like I’m affecting a certain kind of speech since she and I naturally have different registers. But you can’t help but put something of yourself in it as the translator: It’s her voice, but it’s also my voice, and both of our voices, and neither of our voices. I wanted to think about how I’m channeling her but also channeling myself as a translator of her. Someone else could translate those lines and use “thusly,” and that could be a great translation too.

MW: The color palette in “I” is fairly neutral—“clay and straw”—but by the fourth poem, “there is a vibrant scarlet / On my once-pallid chest,” and in the eighth, there is also “my breast tinged with red.” The eighth poem ends with a beautiful, almost alchemical image: “sunflowers spring up in topaz / And out of rubies, pomegranates.” Can you talk about the role of color and imagery in these poems?

JG: That’s a really interesting observation. I haven’t given it much thought, but you’re right: There is this vivid, jewel-tone quality in a lot of these poems. Another poem from the collection starts with purple and ends with “And I regreen / In the pink of some tangerines / And the blues of all beginnings” (“Reverdeço / No rosa de umas tangerinas / E nos azuis de todos os começos”). They’re very saturated lines. “III” might be the most washed-out, with tigers described as “sallow” (“baços“) and “of rust” (“de ferrugem“).” It’s the odd one out.

MW: I was caught off guard, in a good way, by the materiality of the poems. In “II,” for example, Hilst inserts an unexpectedly concrete metaphor into an otherwise abstract, conditional idea: “As if not seeing you (gold fava beans / Under yellow), that’s how I seize you, brusque.” And in “IV,” she writes of “sparkling linens / On my skinny hips, and disquieting shoals / On my feet.” What is the role of the physical in Hilst’s mysticism?

JG: Across her work, regardless of the genre, there is a perennial interplay between several elements. One is a mystical, seemingly disembodied quality with grand (and always capitalized) abstractions of Time, Death, God, and Nothingness. Another, perhaps more associated with her prose, is very sensuous, very much in the body, sometimes obscene and even, by her own admission, pornographic. So, she’s working across apparently different registers. Even in these poems, which are not pornographic at all, there is still an invocation of sensuality, and yet it doesn’t feel terribly incongruous with the mystical register. That’s something brilliant in what she does. For example, in “XIII,” she talks about masturbation in the most elegant way. She writes “Extrema, inomeada, toco-me a mim,” which can literally translate to “I touch myself to me,” a reduplicative way of saying “I touch myself.” I’m still working this one out, but I’ve tentatively translated the line as “utmost, innominate, I touch myself.” It’s still grounded in the body, and the weirdness of inomeada in Portuguese (sem nome would probably be a more common translation for “unnamed”) is another intensifier. In that poem, too, she uses the phrases “voluptuousness” and “maidenhairs’ glabrous charms” (“volúpia / … glabro das avencas”). We have this sensuous engagement with the body, but it’s in an elevated register. The thing that connects her work is this attention to the intensity of experience, whether it’s experiences of pleasure, time, mystical awakening or dying. That’s what captures me as a translator.

I listen to a lot of metal music. The way I got into anthropology was that, for my undergraduate thesis, I did fieldwork in Ireland on queerness in metal music subcultures. I’ve written lots of poems about metal and “heaviness,” and I have Tourette syndrome, which is also a thing of intensity: the intensity of being in a body that is noisy, where you can only somewhat control the noises. Hilst speaks to me as a translator because there is an intensity of language and of experience that is all-consuming, and you just fumble your way through it and figure it out as you go. That’s what I’m doing as a translator. I don’t read these poems and have an immediate understanding of what I’m going to do. I have to suffer with these poems.

Hilda Hilst, one of Brazil’s most celebrated and transgressive literary figures, was born in 1930 in Jaú, in the state of São Paulo. Her works translated into English include the novels The Obscene Madame D (Nightboat, 2012, trans. Nathanaël and Rachel Gontijo Araújo) and Letters from a Seducer (Nightboat, 2014, trans. John Keene), as well as the poetry collection Of Death. Minimal Odes (co•im•press, 2018, trans. Laura Cesarco Eglin). Hilst spent the latter half of her life at the Casa do Sol in Campinas, São Paulo, where she dedicated herself to writing until her death in 2004.

Justin Greene is a poet, translator, and anthropologist based in Berkeley, California. His translations from the Portuguese appear in Granta and AGNI.

Maggie Wang is interested in the environment, the absurd, and the relationship between text and power. She is a staff reader in poetry for NER and the author of a chapbook, The Sun on the Tip of a Snail’s Shell (Hazel Press, 2022).