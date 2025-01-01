Left to right: Elsa Drucaroff, Slava Faybysh, Martha Riva Palacio Obón, Will Morningstar, Linda Mario Baros, & Emily Graham

We are thrilled to share the New England Review contributors who will appear in the Best Literary Translations 2025 anthology, guest edited by Cristina Rivera Garza:



Featured selections:

• Elsa Drucaroff, “Lili in Her Forest,” translated by Slava Faybysh (44.2)

• Martha Riva Palacio Obón, “How to Draw a Lichen (with Help from the Spirits),” translated by Will Morningstar (44.4)



Notable:

• Linda Maria Baros, “Someone acts on orders,” translated by Emily Graham (44.2)

Congratulations to these exceptional translators and writers!