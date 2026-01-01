New England Review is thrilled to announce that Christina Wood has joined our staff today, August 31, as managing editor!

Christina comes to NER with extensive editing and publishing experience, most recently at The Georgia Review and Brink Books. She has published her short stories in The Paris Review, Granta, McSweeney’s, Virginia Quarterly Review, and others, and her nonfiction has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books and McNeese Review. She’ll be joining us in Middlebury later in September, after a long trek from Athens, Georgia, where she recently completed her PhD in English and Creative Writing from the University of Georgia.

“Christina’s love for the detailed work of publishing—for editing, typesetting, promotion, and production—comes straight out of her love for the writing itself. An accomplished writer and adventurous reader, she has plenty of ideas and experience to lend to our growing community of literary citizens,” says NER editor Carolyn Kuebler. “And she’ll be here just in time to see the leaves change!”

Christina is excited to begin her new role with NER, noting, “I am so thrilled for the chance to work with New England Review! Working in publishing is a meaningful way to invest in the vibrancy and longevity of our literary community.” She looks forward to continuing her work at Middlebury College, stating, “I have seen the key role a university-based publisher plays in opening doors for students aspiring to writing and publishing careers.”

Originally from Southern California, Christina holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She spent four years working as an editor for Dorothy: A Publishing Project and in 2020 she founded and edited echoverse, a digital anthology of writing and art on the topic of place, environment, and climate change. She has worked as an editor for Brink Books, an independent nonprofit publisher of hybrid writing, and during her graduate studies at the University of Georgia she served as the graduate editor of The Georgia Review. Christina’s writing has been recognized with several fellowships and awards, including the deGroot Foundation Writer of Note Grant for a novel in progress, and her story “The Astronaut,” published in Granta, won the 2018 Shirley Jackson Award for short fiction and received a “Distinguished Stories” mention in the 2019 Best American Short Stories anthology.

