Kelly Hoffer, Fire Series (University of Pittsburgh Press) — published in NER Digital: Staging Style

“Ingenious verbal and visual experiments. For a poet of such formal flair, Hoffer recognizes that the most daunting challenge may be restraint.” —LitHub

Cristina Rivera Garza translated by Christina MacSweeney, Autobiography of Cotton(Graywolf Press) — translator published in NER 35.1

“A sumptuous work of autofiction that plumbs the mirage-like landscapes of the border region and the frictions that simmer between neighboring nations.” —Time

Devon Jersild, Luminous Bodies: A Novel of Marie Curie (Paul Dry Books) — former associate editor of NER

“[The story] is told convincingly and movingly and imagines the inner life and challenges Marie Curie faced . . . Highly recommended.” —Historical Novels Review

Bret Anthony Johnston, Encounters with Unexpected Animals (Random House) — published in NER 24.2

“[Johnston’s] empathy for his troubled characters illuminates their predicaments and mistakes with a solemn, steady light.” —Kirkus Reviews

Burnside Soleil, Berceuse Parish (Texas Review Press) — published most recently in NER 45.4

“Funny, tender, profound, and absolutely goddamn brilliant—here are poems to study and love, lines that will charm you and leave a resounding ache.” —Gabrielle Bates, author of Judas Goat

Cortney Lamar Charleston, It’s Important I Remember(Northwestern University Press) — published in NER 44.3

“Ambitious and unflinching, these poems are lessons in curiosity and compassion—’favor[ing] the right answer, not the correct one.'” —Nicole Sealey, author of The Ferguson Report: An Erasure

Sylvie Kandé translated by Nancy Naomi Carlson, Gestuary (Seagull Books) — translator published in 37.1

“A richly imagined, physically charged poetry collection in which history, myth, and protest are transformed into lyrical gestures.” —Seagull Books

Jennifer Militello, Identifying The Pathogen (Tupelo Press) — published in NER 38.1

“Militello’s language . . . is largely an exquisite example of the modern gothic: shadowy, beset by menacing weather and violent feelings, and positively bewitching.” —Publishers Weekly