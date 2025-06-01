Carrie R. Moore, Make Your Way Home (Tin House Books) — published in NER 43.4

“An intimate, meticulously crafted, and tenderly rendered tour through the lives of Black women, men, and children seeking solid ground in a mercurial American southland.” —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

Joyce Carol Oates, Fox (Hogarth) — published in NER 15.4

“Oates is a genius in the truest sense of the word—fearing nothing, including radical reinvention—and Fox is, to my mind, her most compelling book in her remarkable career.” —Rebecca Makkai, author of I Have Some Questions For You

Rebecca Solnit, No Straight Road Takes You There (Haymarket Books) — published most recently in NER 26.2

“Original, lucid, and ardent, Solnit is an essential observer and interpreter of our most confounding predicaments.” —Booklist

Robert Finch, Summers in Squid Tickle (W. W. Norton) — published in NER 12.4

“Robert Finch has written not just a tenderness to a place he loved in Summers in Squid Tickle, but offers us, once again, another glimpse into his elegant soul on the page and in the world.” —Terry Tempest Williams, author of Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place

Henri Cole, The Other Love (‎Farrar, Straus & Giroux) — published most recently in NER 23.3

“[The Other Love] reveals a new edge to Cole’s voice―composed, taut with nerves, but tempered with wisdom . . . These are exemplary lyrics of witness.” —Publisher’s Weekly, starred review

Marissa Davis, End of Empire (Penguin Books) — published in NER 42.2

“Fragmented and lush, economical but expansive, this collection finds solace in the possibilities of new grammars.” —Donika Kelly, author of The Renunciations

Dante Alighieri translated by Mary Jo Bang, Paradiso (Graywolf Press) — published in NER 45.3

“Bang has recognized that the Comedy is a living poem, contemporaneous with all poetry that has followed it . . . She has revitalized that which is eternal.” —Shane McCrae, author of New and Collected Hell: A Poem.

Victoria Chang, With My Back to the World: Poems (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) — published most recently in NER 45.3

“The magnetism of Chang’s language will convince you of the power of her project . . . Again and again, there’s the moment of recognition that readers come to poetry for.” —BookPage, starred review



