Ocean Vuong, The Emperor of Gladness (Penguin Press) — published in NER 36.1

“Magnificent . . . In writing this book, Vuong may have joined the ranks of an elite few great novelists.”

—Los Angeles Times

George Bradley, Carpet Diem: Tales from the World of Oriental Rugs (Harper) — published in NER 27.4

“Bradley’s prose is crisp, fresh as a new loaf of bread, and not without a certain elegance of description . . . The allure of artisanal rugs is afforded the treatment it deserves.” —Kirkus Reviews

Ethel Rackin, In Time (Word Works) — published in NER 42.1

“With a simplicity that is poignant, disarming and profound, Ethel Rackin explores the complexities and depths of what it means to be alive . . .” —Carole Maso, author of Beauty Is Convulsive

Debbie Urbanski, Portalmania (Simon & Schuster) — published most recently in NER 42.1

“Quietly haunting . . . The result is a sharp, off-kilter collection that uses the uncanny as a lens for deeply human concerns.”—Publishers Weekly

Daniel Kehlmann trans. by Ross Benjamin, The Director (Summit Books) — translator published in NER 28.4

“Taut, unflinching . . . Sharply observed . . . Arresting . . . Kehlmann’s mystery forcefully animates the cost—artistic and moral—of collaboration.” —The Boston Globe

April Ossmann, We (Red Hen Press) — published in NER 35.2

“ . . . April Ossmann successfully invokes Whitman, encouraging the reader to remember and rise to America’s potential in the promise of equanimity.” —Vievee Francis, author of The Shared World

Lori Ostlund, Are You Happy? (Astra House) — published most recently in NER 44.3

“Ostlund proves herself a master of the form . . . These nine startling stories capture the subtleties of feeling—and being made to feel—out of place.” —Kirkus Reviews

Hilary Plum, State Champ (Bloomsbury Publishing) — published in NER 46.1

“Revelatory and impassioned . . . [A] sharp, incisive, and galvanizing portrait of a woman exerting her choice.” —Shelf Awareness