Stephen O’Connor, We Want So Much to Be Ourselves (Bellevue Literary Press) — published in NER 33.3

“Rich in fascinating historical detail, ideas, and psychological insight, O’Connor’s story brims with compassion, and sounds a warning siren.” —Kate Manning, author of My Notorious Life

Victoria Chang, Tree of Knowledge (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) — published most recently in NER 45.3

“Incredible . . . Chang changes the way readers see art, the world, and themselves in this contemplative epic that rivals the major works of Wallace Stevens and A. R. Ammons.” —Library Journal, starred review

Karen Solie, Wellwater (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) — published in NER 39.3

“[Solie’s] knack for instilling poems with ethics never leads to hectoring, or even to preaching. Solie is thinky and sensory, serious and witty.” —The New York Times

Arthur Sze, Transient World: On Translating Poetry (Copper Canyon Press) — published most recently in NER 40.1

“Poetry in translation is certainly a subject about which Sze is quite fluent, and we are the eager beneficiaries of [Transient Worlds] . . .” —On the Seawall



Tomás Q. Morín, Cat Love (Pantheon) — published most recently in NER 46.1

“Inventive, erudite, funny, and devastating, this debut novel by Morín eschews traditional plot in favor of the illuminating power of the image. . . . A bright, fresh book . . .” —Kirkus Reviews

Carl Dennis, Earthly Virtues (Penguin Books) — published most recently in NER 42.1

“There is a fresh kind of transcendence here, one that has almost forgotten about disappointment . . . these poems reveal a gentle empathy with a wide embrace.” –LitHub

Vasily Grossman translated by Robert Chandler & Elizabeth Chandler, From the Front Line: Stalingrad-Treblinka-Berlin, 1941-1945 (New York Review Books) — translators appeared in NER 34.3-4

“Grossman’s writing features sweeping, almost lyrical descriptions of landscapes ravaged by war . . . It’s a powerful evocation of a world at war.” —Publishers Weekly

Alexander Kluge & Anselm Kiefer translated by Alexander Booth, Intelligence Is the Art of Remaining Faithful Under Shifting Circumstances (Seagull Books) — Booth appeared in NER 37.3

“Created in collaboration with Anselm Kiefer, a new book by the late Alexander Kluge reveals the polymath’s dizzying, allusive, spellbinding depths.” —4Columns