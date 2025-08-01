Photo of Maggie Su courtesy of Andrew Evans

New England Review is delighted to announce that Maggie Su has joined our staff as a fiction editor!

Maggie is a seasoned editor as well as an accomplished writer and novelist. Prior to joining our team, she held editorial appointments at The Georgia Review, Acre Books, The Cincinnati Review, and Indiana Review. She was a senior reader for Ploughshares for several years and has read manuscripts for Hub City Press.

“As a longtime admirer of New England Review, I am honored to join this talented and dedicated team of editors,” says Maggie. “I have had the privilege of reading unsolicited submissions for the past ten years and I believe deeply in the power of literary magazines to shift conversations, create space for new voices, and endure beyond the present. I look forward to contributing to NER‘s legacy of publishing fiction that showcases the depth and vitality of contemporary literature.”

Maggie Su is the author of the novel Blob: A Love Story (Harper, 2025). She holds a PhD in fiction from University of Cincinnati and an MFA from Indiana University. Her short fiction has appeared in New England Review, DIAGRAM, TriQuarterly Review, and elsewhere. She lives in South Bend, Indiana, with her partner, daughter, cat, and turtle.

“Maggie comes to New England Review with an invigorating sense of possibility for what fiction can do—how it can surprise and enchant us, break its own rules, and ask the difficult questions,” says editor Carolyn Kuebler. “We are thrilled to bring her experience and sense of collaboration to our editorial team!”