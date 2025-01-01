Maggie Su began her role as a fiction editor for NER in 2025. Prior to joining our team, she held editorial appointments at The Georgia Review, Acre Books, The Cincinnati Review, and Indiana Review. She was a senior reader for Ploughshares for several years and has read manuscripts for Hub City Press. She is the author of the novel Blob: A Love Story (Harper, 2025), and her short fiction has appeared in New England Review, DIAGRAM, TriQuarterly Review, and elsewhere. She holds a PhD in fiction from University of Cincinnati and an MFA from Indiana University. She lives in South Bend, Indiana, with her partner, daughter, cat, and turtle.