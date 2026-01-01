New England Review is delighted to announce that Matthew Olzmann has joined our staff as poetry editor! Matthew is an accomplished poet, editor, and educator with strong ties to various poetry communities, including Kundiman and Bread Loaf, Warren Wilson and Dartmouth College.

“Matthew brings an infectious love of poetry and a broad-minded sense of discovery to New England Review,” says editor Carolyn Kuebler. “With his collaborative spirit and years of service to poetry, he’ll continue to invigorate our pages and further the project of poetry for readers and writers everywhere. We can’t wait to get started!”

From Matthew: “It’s a great privilege to join New England Review in this role, and I’m thrilled to begin this journey. When I first started reading NER more than two decades ago, C. Dale Young was the poetry editor, and the magazine quickly became the gold standard for me because of the work he was doing. Likewise, I have the highest respect for the work Rick Barot and Jennifer Chang have done in curating the poetry section in the years since. And the part of me that is moved by the synchronicity of history is acutely aware that, in the late 1970s, NER was founded by Jay Parini and Sydney Lea in Hanover, New Hampshire—the town where I now work. That’s almost fifty years of history, and I feel like I’m traveling in the footsteps of giants. I look forward to continuing their work as NER moves into its next fifty years.”

Matthew Olzmann is the author of Constellation Route (Alice James, 2022) as well as two previous collections of poetry. His next book An Oral History of the Flat Earth is forthcoming from Alice James Books in 2027. A recipient of fellowships from Kundiman, MacDowell, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Olzmann has published poems in The New York Times, Best American Poetry, The Pushcart Prizes, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. He is an assistant professor at Dartmouth College in the Department of English and Creative Writing.