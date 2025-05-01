Lee Martin, The Evening Shades (Melville House) – published most recently in NER 16.1

“Martin’s slow-burn mystery runs on reflective character work and lucid prose, and he keeps the reader guessing right up to the end. This is one to savor.” —Publishers Weekly

Rob Macaisa Colgate, Hardly Creatures (Tin House) — published in NER 45.1

“An extraordinary document in care, mutual aid, and access that positions the self (all selves) as existing inside a network of interdependence” —Claudia Rankine, author of Citizen

John Kinsella, The Darkest Pastoral (W. W. Norton) — published most recently in NER 46.1

“Kinsella’s is an essential voice for our time and these poems are the elegant dispatches from the frontline of the twenty-first century by one of our true poetic giants.” —Kwame Dawes, author of Sturge Town

Bruce Weigl, Apostle of Desire (BOA Editions) — published most recently in NER 13.3&4

“I think Apostle of Desire is what poet James Wright meant when he said he wanted to write the poetry of a grown man . . . It is grown-up and splendid.”

—Dave Smith, author of Hunting Men: Reflections on a Life in American Poetry

C. Dale Young, Building the Perfect Animal: New and Selected Poems (Four Way Books) — published most recently in NER 44.1

“Graceful and thrilling, C. Dale Young’s Building the Perfect Animal is a tour de force . . . This book will enchant you and refuse to let you go.” —Tomas Q. Morin, author of Let Me Count the Ways

Alison Hawthorne Deming, Blue Flax & Yellow Mustard Flower (Red Hen Press) — published in NER 39.1

“This collection is an homage to naturalists and explorers, to environmental consciousness, to curiosity and to service—it is a lyric acknowledgment of the delicate balance of life.” —Ellen Bass, author of In Indigo

Martha Ronk, Clay (Omnidawn) — published most recently in NER 8.3

“A projective verse of the body and wheel, of tenmoku and celadon, this book spins lyrically inwardly, desirous of ‘holding emptiness itself.’” —Andrew Zawacki, author of These Late Eclipses

Robert Lopez, The Best People (Dzanc Books) — published most recently in NER 41.1

“. . . Lopez’s novel-like object is the work of a virtuoso that proves again and again the best innovative fiction is still on fire in splendid, enlivening ways.” —Lance Olsen, author of Absolute Away

