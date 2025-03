Neha Bagchi, a writer of fiction and poetry, is serving as an additional fiction editor for the spring 2025. She translates poetry from Bengali and Hindi/Urdu into English, studies translation theory, and is working on a critical analysis of Tagore’s “Gitanjali” in translation. She has an MFA in Creative Writing from San Francisco State University and has served as a fiction reader for NER beginning in 2022. You can find her on Instagram @thevorpalpen.