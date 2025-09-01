Alain Mabanckou translated by Nancy Naomi Carlson, As Long As Trees Take Root in the Earth (Seagull Books) — translator published in NER 37.1

“Nancy Naomi Carlson’s sensitive and painstaking translations of this powerful, important writer are a boon to anyone interested in the world of Francophone letters.” —Los Angeles Review of Books

Liliana Ponce translated by Michael Martin Shea, Theory of the Voice and Dream (World Poetry) — author & translator published in NER 42.4

“In this luminous translation from Michael Martin Shea, I feel pulled into the endless shaping of sensation, and I look forward to returning again and again.” —Alexis Almeida, author of Caetano

Andrea Bajani translated by Elizabeth Harris, The Book of Holmes (Deep Vellum Publishing) — translator published in NER 36.4

“This lush narrative is a memorable tale of a man shaped by the walls around him.” —Publishers Weekly

Werner Harzog translated by Michael Hofmann, The Future of Truth (Penguin Press) — translator published in NER 23.1

“Herzog is an erudite and elegant writer . . . An intelligent and thoughtful reflection on the truth and how we got here.” —Library Journal (starred review)

Ave Barrera translated by Ellen Jones & Robin Myers, Restoration (Charco Press) — Jones published in NER 46.1

“Powerful . . . Ave Barrera writes the same way Min engages in her restoration work: taking care of every word, every detail, as if it were a question of ‘contradicting death’.” —Literal: Latin American Voices

Alexander Kluge translated by Leila Vennewitz & Alexander Booth, Lifespan Narratives (Seagull Books) — Booth published in NER 37.3

“A poignant exploration of post–World War II life, blending fictional and non-fictional stories that challenge traditions and reflect on the enduring impact of historical disruptions.” —Seagull Books

Zhang Zao translated by Fiona Sze-Lorrain, Mirror (Zephyr Press) — translator published in NER 40.3

“This bilingual posthumous collection is a detailed, retrospective look at Zhang Zao, one of the more brilliant poetic minds from China of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.” —Zephyr Press

István Vörös translated by Ottilie Mulzet, Thomas Mann’s Overcoat (Seagull Books) — translator published in NER 44.3

“This novel seamlessly blends the intellectual musings of Thomas Mann with a Hungarian folktale exploring the boundaries of reality and fantasy.” —Seagull Books