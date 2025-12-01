Alexander Kluge translated by Alexander Booth, The Long March of Basic Trust (Seagull Books) — translator published in NER 37.3

“Intellectually provocative and deeply humane . . . a testament to his unmatched ability to fuse thought and feeling into an electrifying literary form.” —Seagull Books

David Ryan, Alligator (Cash 4 Gold Books) — published in NER 43.2

“A collection of stories that reflect the precision and balance of a high-wire aerialist . . . every step deft and deliberate.” —Kirkus (starred review)

Rebecca van Laer, Cat (Bloomsbury Academic) — published in NER 44.1

“Rebecca van Laer’s feline marvel is at once cozy and mind-expanding. If you’ve never felt a connection with cats before, you will after reading this brilliant book.” —Henry Hoke, author of Open Throat

Samyak Shertok, No Rhododendron (University of Pittsburgh Press) — published in NER 41.4

“If poetry is, as has been defined, a species of magic, Samyak Shertok has conjured an elegant and sophisticated collection that is full of hybridity in form and subject.” —Kimiko Hahn, author of The Ghost Forest: New and Selected Poems

Donika Kelly, The Natural Order of Things (Graywolf Press) — published in NER 46.2

“Kelly’s inquisitive, lyrical poems contemplate the phenomenon of connection: between lovers; between human, animal, earth, and cosmos; between past and present.” —The New Yorker

Aja Gabel, Lightbreakers (Riverhead Books) — published in NER 30.3

“Riveting . . . A moving story about art, time, loss and the possibility of love. Lightbreakers is a marvel . . . propulsive and unforgettable.” —Washington Post

Devon Walker-Figueroa, Lazarus Species (Milkweed Editions) — published most recently in NER 46.3-4

“Devon Walker-Figueroa’s Lazarus Species is a suite of linguistic resurrections, equal parts elegy, incantation, and cosmological flirtation.” —Airea D. Matthews, author of Bread and Circus

Wiesław Myśliwski translated by Bill Johnston, Needle’s Eye (Archipelago Books) — translator published in NER 35.4

“Unfolding in an eloquent and slow-moving monologue, the novel sustains an intimate mood . . . Fans of modernist fiction will find much to admire.” —Publishers Weekly