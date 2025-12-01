November ’25 Reading Roundup
Books by NER Authors

Alexander Kluge translated by Alexander Booth, The Long March of Basic Trust (Seagull Books) — translator published in NER 37.3
“Intellectually provocative and deeply humane . . . a testament to his unmatched ability to fuse thought and feeling into an electrifying literary form.” —Seagull Books

David Ryan, Alligator (Cash 4 Gold Books) — published in NER 43.2
“A collection of stories that reflect the precision and balance of a high-wire aerialist . . . every step deft and deliberate.” —Kirkus (starred review)

Rebecca van Laer, Cat (Bloomsbury Academic) — published in NER 44.1
“Rebecca van Laer’s feline marvel is at once cozy and mind-expanding. If you’ve never felt a connection with cats before, you will after reading this brilliant book.” —Henry Hoke, author of Open Throat

Samyak Shertok, No Rhododendron (University of Pittsburgh Press) published in NER 41.4
“If poetry is, as has been defined, a species of magic, Samyak Shertok has conjured an elegant and sophisticated collection that is full of hybridity in form and subject.” —Kimiko Hahn, author of The Ghost Forest: New and Selected Poems

Donika Kelly, The Natural Order of Things (Graywolf Press) — published in NER 46.2
“Kelly’s inquisitive, lyrical poems contemplate the phenomenon of connection: between lovers; between human, animal, earth, and cosmos; between past and present.” —The New Yorker

Aja Gabel, Lightbreakers (Riverhead Books) — published in NER 30.3
“Riveting . . . A moving story about art, time, loss and the possibility of love. Lightbreakers is a marvel . . . propulsive and unforgettable.” —Washington Post

Devon Walker-Figueroa, Lazarus Species (Milkweed Editions) — published most recently in NER 46.3-4
“Devon Walker-Figueroa’s Lazarus Species is a suite of linguistic resurrections, equal parts elegy, incantation, and cosmological flirtation.” —Airea D. Matthews, author of Bread and Circus

Wiesław Myśliwski translated by Bill Johnston, Needle’s Eye (Archipelago Books) — translator published in NER 35.4
“Unfolding in an eloquent and slow-moving monologue, the novel sustains an intimate mood . . . Fans of modernist fiction will find much to admire.” —Publishers Weekly