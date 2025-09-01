Paula Bohince, A Violence (Princeton University Press) — published in NER 31.4

“Negotiating the aching beauty and fragile persistence of a damaged world, A Violence is ecstatic, woeful, and gorgeous.” —Mark Doty, author of Fire to Fire: New and Selected Poems

Dora Malech, Trying x Trying (Carnegie Mellon University Press) — published in NER 38.1

“ . . . a book of resilience that lets us deep into the speaker’s internal life, her contemplative strength and optimism.” —Erika Meitner, author of Useful Junk

Elaine Feeney, Let Me Go Mad in My Own Way (Biblioasis) — published in NER 44.2

“In presenting both a political and personal history, Feeney delivers a moving meditation on enforced female roles in Irish society both past and present . . .” —Irish Independent

Cecily Parks, The Seeds (Alice James) — published most recently in NER 40.3

“Women and the natural world take center stage in these precise and visionary poems. Parks memorably evokes the textures and intricacies of life on earth.” —Publishers Weekly

Bruce Smith, Hungry Ghost (Arrowsmith Press) — published most recently in NER 6.2

“Bruce Smith makes poetry from not-poetry, art from not-art, in these savage songs where history clashes with ecstasy.” — Rosanna Warren, author of So Forth

Natalie Scenters-Zapico, My Perfect Cognate (Copper Canyon Press) — published in NER 42.3

“Interrogates the connections and contrasts of her duality: violence and softness, motherhood and isolation, the border between the United States and Mexico, and more.” —USA Today

Ren Cedar Fuller, Bigger (Autumn House Press) — published in NER 44.4

“The pieces in Bigger accomplish what personal essays do at their best: they suggest a new way of looking at things . . . this collection is a gem.” —Clifford Thompson, author of What It Is: Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man’s Blues

Heather Christle, Paper Crown (Wesleyan University) — published in NER 39.2

“Seemingly domestic in their sly meditations, always exultant in their view of the natural world, these poems clarify the mind of one fully aware of the fear and despair that dwells in and around us . . .”

—Jericho Brown, author of The Tradition

