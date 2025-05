Photo of Jennifer Chang courtesy of Nathan Ackerman

We are thrilled to share the wonderful news that New England Review poetry editor Jennifer Chang was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for her book An Authentic Life (Copper Canyon Press, 2025).

Per the jury’s citation: “Reflective poems that fuse ancient philosophy with contemporary language and an immigrant perspective in a quest to find truth in the Western world.”

Congratulations, Jen!