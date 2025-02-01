Rewa Zeinati, Difficult (Diode Editions) — published in NER issue 43.2

“If you come to these poems with the questions that most haunt you, you’ll find a sisterhood of truths, a relatable madness that’s as sharp and transcendent as the sea.” —Byrnn Saito, author of Under a Future Sky

Esther Lin, Cold Thief Place (Alice James Books) — published most recently in NER 44.3

“This book is not only a timeless and necessary addition to immigrant literature around the world, but an automatic induction into the American canon.”

—Javier Zamora, author of Solito

Anu Kandikuppa, The Confines (Veliz Books) — published in NER 44.2

“I read each of these psychologically complex portraits with my breath caught in my throat. An impressive debut.” —Vauhini Vara, author of The Immortal King Rao

Charles Martin, The Khayyam Suite (Johns Hopkins University Press) — published most recently in NER 5.2

“Deep realizations flow through his fluent lines and stanzas, in which our present condition is clarified by allusions to our past.”

—Daniel Hoffman, author of Brotherly Love

Annie Wenstrup, The Museum of Unnatural Histories (Wesleyan University Press) — published in NER 44.4

“The Museum of Unnatural Histories is nothing short of a wonder bridge to the other side. Be still. Listen. This collection carries the voice(s) of the ages.”

—Debra Magpie Earling, author of The Lost Journals of Sacajewea

Tiana Clark, Scorched Earth (Washington Square Press) — published in NER 43.2

“This collection is a celebration of the expanse of Black femininity as its own cosmos of possibility. What a joy to see a poet write so deliciously . . .”

—Safiya Sinclair, author of How to Say Babylon

Reginald Dwayne Betts, Doggerel (W. W. Norton) — published most recently in NER 35.3

“Betts manages to capture essences—of memory, of hope or loss, of oft-overlooked everydayness—in a way that feels surprising and familiar at once.”

—Dr. Alexandra Horowitz, author of Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know

Peter Stamm, In a Deep Blue Hour, translated by Michael Hofmann (Other Press) — translator published in NER 23.1

“Dear reader, In a Deep Blue Hour is a book you won’t want to be rid of, a book both birdhouse and bird, eggs in the head. A hatching, flapping achievement of the highest order.” —David James Poissant, author of Lake Life