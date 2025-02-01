Mary Helen Callier, When the Horses (Alice James Books) — published in NER 44.4

“Mary Helen Callier’s When the Horses—a masterclass in economy, precision, and sheer beauty—lays bare the reckless wilderness of the self . . .” —Carl Phillips, author of Then the War

Rav Grewal-Kök, The Snares (Random House) — published in NER 36.4

“At once a gripping political thriller and a tense family drama, Grewal-Kök’s debut . . . [is] a striking and uncompromising meditation on the war on terror’s human cost.” —Publishers Weekly

Keetje Kuipers, Lonely Women Make Good Lovers (BOA Editions) — published in NER 39.2

“Keetje Kuipers’s poems are daring, formally beautiful, and driven by rich imagery and startling ideas.”

—Tracy K. Smith, author of Wade in the Water

Alex Dimitrov, Ecstasy (Knopf) — published most recently in NER issue 36.3

“Ecstasy is a rollicking paean to pleasure, an ode to realness and resilience.” –Tas Tobey, New York Times

Alberto Ríos, Every Sound Is Not a Wolf (Copper Canyon Press) — published most recently in NER 13.4

“Discursive yet aglitter with images, often abstract and yet insistently regional . . . Ríos includes something for almost everyone.” —Publishers Weekly

Maureen Stanton, The Murmur of Everything Moving (Columbus State University Press) — published in NER 39.2

“It is moving and tortuous without being cloying or sentimental. The ending is simple and spare and poignant and made my mouth go dry.” —Lisa Taddeo, author of Three Women

Lisa Russ Spaar, Paradise Close (Persea Books) — published in NER 45.1

“Ranging from the 1970s to the 2010s, this forthright and exuberant tour-de-force effectively plumbs a young woman’s artistic and sexual awakening.” —Library Journal

Wayne Miller, The End of Childhood (Milkweed Editions) — published most recently in NER 42.2

“These poems achieve the beautiful, uncanny fusing that Miller defines as poetry itself: ‘One mouth moving / another.'” —Rick Barot, author of Moving the Bones