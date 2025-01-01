All images are prints from James MacDonell’s Visualizing Ulysses series

The NER Ulysses Reading Series is a biannual, in-person reading series hosted in Middlebury College’s vibrant and accessible Humanities House (115 Franklin Street). Named after artist James MacDonell’s Visualizing Ulysses series of schematic prints, which hang throughout the house, this series celebrates new work by writers at all stages of their careers.



Featuring a curated mix of New England Review contributors, local authors, and writers who are just passing through, the NER Ulysses Reading Series produces a lively and thought-provoking experience that demonstrates the breadth and complexity of our literary moment.

Each of these one-hour readings will spotlight four featured writers, including one Middlebury student. Light fare and specialty mocktails inspired by Visualizing Ulysses will be served. All events will be free and open to the public.

Our kickoff event took place on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET and featured novelist Ann Dávila Cardinal, Middlebury student Cole Chaudhari, and NER contributors Samantha DeFlitch, and Christopher Shaw.

Help us support authors and keep these events free and open to the public by making a gift directly to the reading series. Gifts will cover travel and performance stipends for non-student authors, as well as refreshments, posters, and publicity. Thank you!