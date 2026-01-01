Left to right: Lindsay Ahl, Andrew De Silva, Lukasz Grabowski, Lori Ostlund, Sam Simas, Christine Sneed, & Nestor Walters

In honor of outgoing fiction editor Ernest McLeod—and all the brilliant fiction he helped bring to our pages—we’re holding a celebratory reading on Thursday, January 22, at 8:00 PM EST on Zoom.



Featuring New England Review contributors Lindsay Ahl (46.2), Andrew De Silva (46.2), Lukasz Grabowski (46.3-4), Lori Ostlund (44.3), Sam Simas (45.2), Christine Sneed (46.3-4), & Nestor Walters (46.3-4). You’ll also have a chance to meet current fiction editors Emily Mitchell and Maggie Su.

We hope you’ll join us!

Lindsay Ahl is the author of Desire (Coffee House Press, 2004). She has work published in The Georgia Review, Hotel America, BOMB Magazine, The Massachusetts Review, Fiction Magazine, The Brooklyn Rail, Global City Review, The Offing, and many others. Her story “Green Wall, Red China” appears in NER 46.2.

Andrew De Silva’s fiction has won december magazine’s Curt Johnson Prose Award and Bayou Magazine’s James Knudsen Prize for Fiction and placed third for Britain’s 2023 Bridport Short Story Prize. He was raised in metro Detroit and lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two young children. He teaches writing at the University of Southern California. His story “The Empress and the Ghost” was published in NER 46.2.

Lukasz Grabowski is a writer and lawyer living in Chicago. His work has previously appeared in Toronto Journal. His story “Elision” appears in NER 46.3-4.

Lori Ostlund is the author of the story collections Are You Happy? (Astra House, 2025) and The Bigness of the World (UGA, 2009), and the novel After the Parade (Scribner, 2015). Her stories have appeared in Best American Short Stories, O.Henry Prize Stories, and literary journals such as New England Review, The Kenyon Review, and ZYZZYVA. She is the series editor of the Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction. Her most recent NER contribution, the novella “Just Another Family,” was published in NER 44.3 and selected for Best American Short Stories and O. Henry Prize Stories.

Sam Simas is a Luso-American writer and translator from Providence, Rhode Island. His fiction has recently appeared, or is forthcoming, in Kenyon Review, New England Review, and Copper Nickel, among other literary magazines. His writing has received awards, including the Copper Nickel Editor’s Prize for Prose and DISQUIET International’s Luso-American Fellowship. He is a PhD candidate in Fiction at the University of Cincinnati and works as an assistant editor for Acre Books. His story “Simple Instructions” was published in NER 45.2.

Christine Sneed’s most recent books are Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos (7.13 Books, 2022) and Direct Sunlight: Stories (TriQuarterly, 2023), and her stories have appeared in previous issues of New England Review, Boulevard, Massachusetts Review, Story, The Best American Short Stories, and O. Henry Prize Stories. She lives in Pasadena, California, and teaches for Northwestern University and Stanford Continuing Studies. Her most recent NER story, “Over My Dead . . . Whatever,” appears in NER 46.3-4.

Nestor Walters was born and raised overseas, served in the US military, and is now a doctoral student in earth and climate science. His poems and essays have been published in STANFORD Magazine, ISSUED: Stories of Service, and others. His story “Nursery” appears in NER 46.3-4.