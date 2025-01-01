JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025

Steve Stern, A Fool’s Kabbalah (Melville House) — most recently published in NER 19.3

” . . . featuring numerous real-life historic figures, [this book] reimagines Gershom Scholem’s quest and how it sparked in him the desire to realize the legacy of his dear friend, the brilliant philosopher Walter Benjamin.” —Melville House

Edmund White, The Loves of My Life (Bloomsbury) — published in NER 2.1

“Gaspingly graphic, jaunty and tender . . . It’s far from a solemn capstone to White’s long and distinguished career . . . excavatory and excellent . . .” —The New York Times

Anne Tyler, Three Days in June (Knopf) — published most recently in NER 8.4

“Deeply compassionate and very witty . . . Her latest novel proves that she’s still inimitable and still providing fresh perspectives on ordinary people.”

—Los Angeles Times

Mischa Berlinski, Mona Acts Out (Liveright) — published in NER 28.1

“Sharp-witted and weighty . . . Berlinski deserves a standing ovation for this bravura performance.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

FEBRUARY 2025

Rebecca Lehmann, The Sweating Sickness (University of Pittsburgh Press) — published in NER 45.1

“This is a book of chaotic love. You can dive into it anywhere. Count on its rich waters to hold you through your explorations.”

—Annie Finch, author of Spells: New and Selected Poems

Jehanne Dubrow, Civilians (LSU Press) – published most recently NER 45.3

“Dubrow has written a collection that adds to the literature and provides us all a clear-eyed vision into the workings of the human heart.”

—Brian Turner, author of The Wild Delight of Wild Things

Susan Daitch, The Adjudicator (Green City Books) — published most recently in NER 44.2

“Blending SF with suspense and interweaving science with speculation, Daitch’s novel offers readers a glimpse into a future that is as alien as it is disturbingly familiar.” —Kirkus Reviews



Allegra Goodman, Isola (The Dial Press) — published most recently in NER 30.3

“A work of tremendous imagination that draws on harrowing historical records to spin a story of self-determination, courage and faith.”

—The New York Times Book Review