Left to right: Grady Chambers, Molly Johnsen, Daisy Kulina, & Tim Weed

Join us on Thursday, October 23, at 7 PM EST in Middlebury College’s Humanities House (115 Franklin Street) for the third installment of NER‘s Ulysses Reading Series. Named after artist James MacDonell’s Visualizing Ulysses series of schematic prints, which hang throughout the house, this series celebrates new work by writers at all stages of their careers.

Featuring NER contributor Grady Chambers, poet and educator Molly Johnsen, Middlebury student poet Daisy Kulina, and novelist and Middlebury alumnus Tim Weed.

Light fare and specialty mocktails inspired by Visualizing Ulysses will be served. This event free and open to the public.

Interested in attending? Help us get a head count by RSVPing here.

Grady Chambers is the author of the novel GreatDisasters (Tin House) and the poetry collection North American Stadiums (Milkweed Editions), winner of the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize. His writing can be found in The Atlantic, The Paris Review, American Poetry Review, The Sun, and elsewhere. Grady is a former Wallace Stegner Fellow, and lives in Philadelphia. More info at gradychambers.com.

Molly Johnsen is a Vermont-based writer and teacher. Her work has appeared in the Nashville Review, Indiana Review, and others. A previous version of Everything Alive was selected as a semi-finalist for the Black Lawrence Press St. Lawrence Book Award. She holds an MFA from Syracuse University. Find her on Instagram at @molly.johnsen.poet.

Daisy Kulina grew up in the Bitterroot Valley just outside of Missoula, Montana. She is a senior at Middlebury College studying creative writing and gender, sexuality, and feminist studies. She recently attended the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and had a blast. You can find her work in Lily Poetry Review, Lavender Review, The Basilisk Tree, The Accendo Review, and elsewhere.

Tim Weed (Middlebury ‘87) is the author of three books of fiction. His work has won or been shortlisted for the Eric Hoffer Book Award, the Writer’s Digest Annual Fiction Awards, the Tobias Wolff Award for Fiction, the Fish International Short Story Award, the New Rivers Many Voices Project, and many others. Co-founder of the Cuba Writers Program, Tim is on the core faculty of the Newport MFA at Salve Regina University. His new novel, The Afterlife Project, finalist for the Prism Prize in Climate Fiction, received a starred review from Library Journal and was a Middlebury Magazine editor’s pick and a New Scientist best new science fiction book of the month.