Alla Gorbunova translated by Elina Alter, (Th)ings and (Th)oughts (Deep Vellum Press) — translator and author published in NER 39.2

“Steeped in a morbid yet jocular sensibility, Alla Gorbunova’s (Th)ings and (Th)oughts blends the bleak realities of everyday existence with amusing absurdities.” —Open Letters Review

Ottilie Mulzet, Under a Pannonian Sky: Ten Women Poets from Hungary (Seagull Books) — editor & select poets published in NER Digital

” . . . an essential collection for readers seeking to discover the richness of Hungarian poetry and its profound engagement with the personal and political landscapes of the twentieth century and beyond.” —Seagull Books

Celeste Mohammed, Ever Since We Small (Ig Publishing) — published in NER 38.1

“Drawing upon both historical realities and folkloric tradition, Ever Since We Small is a compelling novel built on a tapestry of fractured legacies and spectacular resilience.” —Foreword (starred review)

Joseph Pearson, Sweet Victory: How the Berlin Airlift Divided East and West (Pegasus Books) — published most recently in NER 44.3

“Pearson weaves together his meticulous new research and his in-depth interviews with a prodigious gift for storytelling.” —J. M. Tyree, author of The Haunted Screen

Paul Muldoon, Talking Heads (University College Dublin Press) — published most recently in NER 34.2

” . . . [these lectures] touch on a dizzying range of topics including David Byrne, Claddagh Records, decapitation, The Destruction of Da Derga’s Hostel, factory farming, [and] Pierce Ferriter . . .” —University of College Dublin Press

Kim Hana and Hwang Sunwoo translated by Gene Png, Two Women Living Together (Ecco) — translator published in NER 45.2

“Presented in propulsive alternating chapters, their journey together is an engaging, encouraging read, vulnerably revealing the struggles, joyfully celebrating their successes.” —Booklist

Djaimilia Pereira de Almeida translated by Alison Entrekin, Three Stories of Forgetting (FSG Originals) — translator appeared in NER 46.1

“[A] contemplative triptych . . . Heart-wrenching and uplifting . . . A well-crafted depiction of the hidden bonds between individuals and empire.” —Publishers Weekly

Seamus Heaney edited by Matthew Hollis, Rosie Lavan, & Bernard O’Donoghue, The Poems of Seamus Heaney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) — author appeared most recently in NER 34.2

“We urgently need Heaney’s moral clarity and profound nuance, his capacity to embody the earthiness of the Earth in words, his bottomless knowledge of the history of language, which connects us across the ages like a mycelial network . . . ” —NPR