David Baker, Transit (W. W. Norton) — published most recently in NER 43.3

“In a seemingly quiet voice that resounds through the well-crafted musicality of his lines, Baker offsets the drift toward melancholy with an urge to celebrate beauty and what endures of it . . .” —Publishers Weekly (starred review)

Sam Munson, The Sofa (Two Dollar Radio) — published in NER 45.4

“A masterpiece. The Sofa moves with the inevitability and elegance of a recurring nightmare. When you look closely at the clear prose, you notice alien scales beneath.” —Michael Clune, author of Pan

Margo Glantz translated by Ellen Jones, Apparitions (Charco) — translator published in NER 46.1

“Glantz’s writing is raw and vulnerable, much like the women she writes about. This complex portrait of all-consuming desire is tough to shake.” —Publishers Weekly

Aldous Huxley, Antic Hay (Dalkey Archive Press) — published in NER 28.4

“Mr. Huxley has the American poet’s flair for topical wit of a distinctly metropolitan flavor. . . . It is a brilliant, entertaining satire, with a faint suggestion of ‘ungestured sadness.'” —The New York Times

Oksana Vasyakina translated by Elina Alter, Steppe (Catapult) — translator published in NER 39.2

“A family history, a road trip through contemporary Russia, Steppe is as unflinching and capacious as the landscape from which it takes its name.” —Jessica Jezewska Stevens, author of Ghost Pains

David Guterson, Evelyn in Transit (W. W. Norton) — published most recently in NER 35.1

“Guterson delivers a soulful and gentle meditation on the meaning of life and the lengths some of us will go to find purpose . . . reflective yet laugh-out-loud funny.” —Booklist (starred review)

Graham Robb, The Discovery of Britain: An Accidental History (W. W. Norton) — published in NER 21.4

“A dazzling and dizzyingly wonderful roam through Britain’s past. This is history writing as you’ve never read it before.” —Jack Cornish, author of The Lost Paths

Baron Wormser, James Baldwin Smoking a Cigarette and Other Poems (Slant Books) — published in NER 16.3

“Drawing on poetic resources that have grown deeper and ever more surprising over five decades, Wormser urges us to look into the maw of time and see.” —Jeanne Marie Beaumont, author of Lessons with Scissors