Mariana Salomão Carrara translated by Alison Entrekin & Julia Sanches, The Lonliest Tree in the World (Catapult) — translator Entrekin appeared in NER 46.1 & translator Sanches in 47.2

“A tender, keenly observed portrait of life and loss on a tobacco farm in rural Brazil. What Mariana Salomão Carrara, and translators Alison Entrekin and Julia Sanches, have accomplished with this formally inventive novel is nothing short of extraordinary.” —Bruna Dantas Lobato, author of Blue Light Hours

Clyo Mendoza translated by Christina MacSweeney, Silencio (Seven Stories Press) — translator appeared in NER 35.1

“I will never forget the experience of reading Clyo Mendoza’s work for the first time. Few writers can pack so much mystery, heart, and truth into a single sentence. Silencio is not just a book but a spell—one you want to fall under.​” —Daniel Saldaña Paris, author of Planes Flying Over a Monster

Ana Paula Mala translated by Padma Viswanathan, Bury Your Dead (Charco) — translator appeared in NER 47.2

“Amid the most repugnant manoeuvres, Ana Paula Maia discovers the mythic tone of a biblical curse, cloaked beneath the pop sensibilities of the surface.” —Rolling Stone Brazil

Sigrid Nunez, It Will Come Back to You (Riverhead) — published in NER 18.3

“[A] masterful career-spanning story collection . . . Nunez’s sharp wit remains a steady presence across the collection, roaming freely from one heavy subject to the next without ever slipping into sentimentality. It’s a treasure trove.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

Fiona Sampson, Becoming George: The Invention of George Sand (Norton) — published in NER 41.2

“Thought-provoking . . . George is a book written with energy, passion and commitment to its fascinating subject. Indeed, it does just what a literary biography should do: it leaves one wanting to read Sand for oneself.” —Literary Review

Gregory Orr, We Interrupt This Broadcast (Norton) — published most recently in NER 03.1

“Clear-eyed, prophetic, and meditative, Gregory Orr’s new poems are profound lyrical lessons in staying alive despite chaos and cruelty. Elegiac and tender, this book captures a life spent dedicated to poetry’s grace. A beautiful offering.”—Ada Limón

Ben Miller, The Parade (April Gloaming) — published most recently in NER 45.2

“Parade is a breathless, wildly imaginative, dystopian romp. Think Dr. Seuss on steroids, Kerouac on a carousel, Orwell through the Looking Glass. It’s a movie in words, a kaleidoscope mural, motion in poetry. You’ll never read anything like it again.” —Dean King, New York Times bestselling author of Skeletons on the Zahara

Christian Wiman, The Dance (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) — published most recently in NER 30.2

“Wiman scrutinizes contemporary life with searching faith and observant solitude in his sweeping sixth collection, bearing much lyrical fruit along its way. . . This potent collection is a lasting tribute to the transitory world.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review