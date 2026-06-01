Fernando Pessoa translated by Patricio Ferrari & Margaret Jull Costa, The Complete Works of Ricardo Reis (New Directions) — Ferrari appeared in NER 46.1

“A rhapsodic collection of poems. In this marvelous introduction to Pessoa’s multitudes, readers will find a wealth of material to explore among the subversive paganism of Reis’ odes.” —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

Rebecca Chace, Talking to the Wolf (Red Hen Press) — published in NER 46.2

“A gorgeous novel about the kinds of lifelong friendships that are both the wound and the salve, the raging storm and the hush of dawn.” —Lauren Groff, author of The Vaster Wilds

Marilyn Hacker, Transitions: New and Selected Sonnets (Milkweed Editions) — published most recently in NER 43.2

“To read Marilyn Hacker’s Transitions: New and Selected Sonnets is to be reawakened to the far reaches of what the form can contain, and the glorious dimensions of a life in poetry.” —Diane Seuss, author of frank: sonnets

Laura Kasischke, The Lifeguard (Red Hen Press) — published most recently in NER 35.3

“Told via overlapping, time-jumping narratives, Laura Kasischke’s fragmentary novel, The Lifeguard, centers small-town residents whose lives intertwine following a boy’s drowning.” —Forward Reviews

John James, Extinction Song (Tupelo Press) — published in NER 44.3

“An immaculate craftsman, James has fashioned a prosody that holds in productive relation “the real and imminent,” the provocative fact that life “tends/in directions/almost infinite” . . .” —Brian Teare, author of Poem Bitten by a Man

Craig Morgan Teicher, August, September, October (BOA Editions) — published in NER 45.3

“Beauty and the dark undertow of suffering are skillfully woven throughout the diaristic and companionable latest from Teicher . . . a monumental reckoning with life’s enduring questions. —Publishers Weekly

Avigayl Sharp, Offseason (Astra House) — published in NER 41.2

“Sharp grabs the contemporary fixation on trauma by the horns and rides it to a triumphant and illuminating first-place finish.” —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

Jorie Graham, Killing Spree (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) — published most recently in NER 15.1

“Remarkable. . . [O]ne of the few books of poetry that register the profound struggle of consciousness in our damaged world—poems grasping at what we still call ‘human experience,’ as its horizon recedes from us.” —The New York Times