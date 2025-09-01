Victoria Redel, I Am You (Zando) — published most recently in NER 9.2

“Sensuous . . . Readers will relish this memorable portrait of two fiercely independent women.”

—Publishers Weekly (starred review)

Kevin Young, Night Watch (Knopf) — published in NER 28.4

“. . . Night Watch continues one of the most vital currents in contemporary poetry, transforming history and its silences into lyric through the poet’s eloquent invitation . . .” —The New York Times

Margot Kahn, The Unreliable Tree (Northwestern University Press) — published in NER 42.1

“This is a controlled, compressed, lyrical collection of couplets and beautiful diction, of rhythmic syntax–a collection of body and time and the natural world.” —Ellen Bass, author of Indigo

Mary Oliver, Little Alleluias: Collected Poetry and Prose (Grand Central Publishing) — published most recently in NER 15.1

“Oliver’s poems are thoroughly convincing as genuine, moving, and implausible as the first caressing breeze of spring.” —The New York Times

Rickey Laurentiis, Death of the First Idea (Knopf) — published in NER 36.2

“. . . at once archaic and unimaginably futuristic, this long-awaited follow up is an ecstatic and undeniable celebration of language and being.” —Ocean Vuong, author of Time is a Mother

Quan Barry, The Unveiling (Grove Atlantic) — published most recently in NER 27.2

“A luxury trip to Antarctica goes horribly wrong in Barry’s triumph of literary horror . . . A terrifying must-read set at the ends of the Earth.” —Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

Gwen Strauss, Milena and Margarete: A Love Story in Ravensbrück (St. Martin’s Press) — published in NER 21.2

“. . . this unusual account of a “passionate friendship” between two extraordinary women in Ravensbrück is a crucial contribution to the less-explored field of women in the Holocaust.”

—Ruth Franklin, author of The Many Lives of Anne Frank

Askold Melnyczuk, The Venus of Odesa (MadHat Press) — published in NER 42.1

“Grounded in history, in atrocity, and in a rare sweetness and generosity, his poems are the exuberant record of a truly humane way of being in the world.” —Tom Sleigh, author of The King’s Touch